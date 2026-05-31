Tampa Police Officer arrested after excessive speeding, reckless driving: TPD

The Brief A Tampa Police Officer was arrested after driving recklessly in his personal vehicle. TPD said Jason Brown was already undergoing an internal investigation, and this incident will be added to that. Brown was hired back in 2008.



An off-duty Tampa Police Officer was arrested Sunday morning for driving over 100 MPH.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, Jason Brown was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on I-75 near Big Bend Road.

Brown was driving more than 100 MPH and recklessly weaving in and out of traffic lanes in his personal vehicle, according to TPD.

"I am deeply disappointed by this incident. Driving at excessive speeds and recklessly endangering others is unacceptable and directly contradicts our department's mission," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Alongside our community, I expect our officers to lead by example, and this conduct falls short of that expectation."

Brown was hired in 2008, and was previously placed on administrative duty due to an unrelated internal investigation.

While that investigation remains ongoing, this new driving incident will also be reviewed, according to TPD.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what incident led to Brown’s previous internal investigation.