Hillsborough County deputy arrested for DUI after traffic stop: HCSO
CITRUS PARK, Fla. - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday night.
HCSO deputy arrested for DUI
What we know:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop near Gunn Highway and Normandie Road in Citrus Park. Deputies noted signs of impairment from the driver, Richard Michael Garcia, 32.
Garcia, a District 1 Street Crimes Unit deputy refused to participate in field sobriety tests or breath samples.
Garcia was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to testing.
Garcia has been employed with HCSO since November 2020. HSCO said he has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the results of an internal investigation.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.