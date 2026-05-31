Hillsborough County deputy arrested for DUI after traffic stop: HCSO

The Brief A Hillsborough County deputy was arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop. The deputy, Richard Garcia, refused to take a field sobriety test or provide a breath sample. Garcia has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.



A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday night.

HCSO deputy arrested for DUI

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop near Gunn Highway and Normandie Road in Citrus Park. Deputies noted signs of impairment from the driver, Richard Michael Garcia, 32.

Garcia, a District 1 Street Crimes Unit deputy refused to participate in field sobriety tests or breath samples.

Garcia was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to testing.

Garcia has been employed with HCSO since November 2020. HSCO said he has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the results of an internal investigation.