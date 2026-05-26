Lutz residents push back with traffic and flooding concerns for proposed private school development

The Brief A proposal to build a private K-8 school for up to 1,000 students on 24 acres in Lutz is drawing opposition from nearby residents. Neighbors say the project could worsen traffic, increase flooding concerns and alter the community's semi-rural character. The rezoning request is scheduled to go before Hillsborough County leaders during a land-use hearing on June 15.



A proposed private school development in Lutz has sparked a growing debate between residents and developers.

Neighbors living near the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Holly Lane are organizing ahead of a county hearing, arguing the project would bring significant impacts to a community they say has long been defined by its rural atmosphere.

Apex Early Learning Academy seeks rezoning

The backstory:

Apex Early Learning Academy is seeking to rezone a 24-acre property near North Dale Mabry Highway and Holly Lane to build a private K-8 school serving up to 1,000 students.

According to information distributed to residents, the campus would include buffers between the school and surrounding homes and offer an educational model ​backed by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The property is currently zoned for residential use.

Residents surprised by proposal

What they're saying:

Many neighbors say they were surprised to learn about the proposal.

John Zdanowicz, who moved to the area in 2015 after searching for a quiet, rural neighborhood with open space, said development has steadily moved northward into the Lutz area.

"Everyone's moving north and not moving east, and not moving south, and not moving west… expansion is moving north," Zdanowicz said.

Traffic worries

Traffic is among residents' biggest concerns. Neighbor Alex Orta worries about the school's planned entrance on Holly Lane.

"A lot of Lutz was developed quite some time ago, where all of the roads are quite narrow. And so that poses an issue, especially during peak hours," Orta said.

The project's informational flyer states school pick-up and drop-off times would be scheduled to avoid the morning commuter rush hour.

Residents have banded together through the Holly Lane Action Committee and have placed signs throughout the community reading "Keep Lutz Semi-Rural" to raise awareness ahead of the county hearing.

Flooding concerns

Dig deeper:

Some residents say flooding is another major issue.

Jennifer Miranda, a third-generation Lutz resident, pointed to flooding that occurred along Holly Lane following Hurricane Milton, and questioned whether the area has the infrastructure needed to accommodate additional development.

"It does flood. We are surrounded by lakes and ponds in this area. And there's not a lot of room that, from my understanding, to widen roads or improve, make structural improvements, that would help with that flooding," Miranda said.

Growth pressure

Lutz has experienced significant growth in recent years as development has expanded north of Tampa. While many residents acknowledge growth is inevitable, some say new projects should be carefully evaluated to ensure they fit the character and infrastructure of existing neighborhoods.

"Development isn't bad, but responsible zoning is probably the most important thing," Orta said.

Hillsborough County hearing

What's next:

The rezoning proposal is scheduled to be considered during a Hillsborough County land-use hearing on June 15.

FOX 13 reached out to Apex Academy regarding residents' concerns about traffic, flooding and neighborhood impacts. A spokesperson responded with "no comment."