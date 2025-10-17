Breast cancer screenings buses break down access barriers across Bay Area

The Brief National Mammography Day falls in the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Experts say screenings reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer by almost half. Advent Health has three mammography buses that travel throughout the Bay Area.



Friday is National Mammography Day, a reminder for women to get screened for breast cancer and mobile mammography buses are traveling throughout the Bay Area.

By the numbers:

Experts say screenings reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer by almost half.

The survival expectation for stage one breast cancer is about 99 percent compared to stages four and five, which is 50 percent, experts say.

Dig deeper:

AdventHealth has three mobile mammogram buses with waiting areas, changing rooms and mammography suites with Hologic 3D mammogram systems.

According to Dr. Rachel Burke, a diagnostic radiologist at AdventHealth Tampa, it only takes about 15 minutes, and the buses bring the service right to the community.

She added that the results are also sent right to you and your doctor.

What they're saying:

"Screening is really important," she explained. "Breast cancer, early-stage breast cancer, is readily treatable. So, finding it as early as possible is the most important thing we can do. Getting a mammogram starting at age 40 is the best you can do for your body," Burke explained.

So far this year, the mammogram mobiles have provided nearly 5,000 screenings, partnering with local organizations, including Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Most insurance plans cover an annual mammogram for women 40 and older. AdventHealth can also help connect patients to affordable or free options.

What you can do:

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, all women 40 and older should get an annual screening mammogram.

Click here to schedule a mammogram and see where the buses will be visiting.