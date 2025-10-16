Moffitt Cancer Center honoring breast cancer patients through 'Portraits of Hope'

The Brief Moffitt Cancer Center is highlighting some of its patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Moffitt is honoring its breast cancer patients through "Portraits of Hope." Each portrait displays a patient in a different stage of their cancer journey.



Moffitt Cancer Center is highlighting its patients with breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The "Portraits of Hope" highlight different patients and their unique story of their journey with cancer.

The backstory:

Dr. Avan Armaghani works with patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer at Moffitt every day. She develops close relationships with her patients and their families, and she's typically there during some of the hardest periods of their lives.

"They have such a rich story to tell, and they are not defined by their cancer diagnosis," Armaghani said.

She wanted to find a way to highlight their strength and resilience, despite the grueling treatment and challenges her patients are going through. That's why Armaghani started "Portraits of Hope" five years ago.

"I think that this really highlights the human aspect of cancer care," she said.

Armaghani said the portraits depict patients who are in active treatment, who are on "surveillance mode" after completing treatment and who have metastatic breast cancer.

"I really hope that this is an inspiration to others," she said. "That, cancer is hard. That, getting that diagnosis is life-changing. But, I really hope that it's a reminder that life does not stop despite this diagnosis."

The portraits are accompanied by a brief description of each patient's story. They are displayed in the lobby of Moffitt throughout the month of October.

A Moffitt patient's second diagnosis

The backstory:

Pam Robbins, who lives in Crystal River, is getting care at Moffitt for metastatic breast cancer.

"This is my second time around," Robbins said.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 after finding a lump. Robbins thought she was in the clear after getting a lumpectomy.

"Then, jump ahead two years and I got a sore," she said. "Not a lump, nothing like that, just a sore."

At the beginning of this year, Robbins came to Moffitt, where she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

"It had already gone metastatic, so it had spread," she said.

Robbins was flooded with emotions of anger and fear when she got her second diagnosis. But, Robbins hasn't let her emotions get in the way of her positive outlook and determination to continue enjoying life, despite the diagnosis.

"Everybody's got a story," she said. "Everybody's got something going on in their life. But, I think attitude is 92% of your life, if you wake up in the morning and tell yourself, 'I'm gonna have a great day.'"

Dig deeper:

Robbins' portrait is included in Moffitt's display, but it has a creative twist. Robbins is known at Moffitt for her artistic creativity and flare.

"I was so excited that they asked me and I said, 'Well, I'm not, you know, I paint for fun. And my stickers for my paintings say, 'This is not a masterpiece,'" Robbins said.

Robbins drew her own portait, including her animal-printed hair rollers on top of her head. Her portrait was inspired by a photo she took of herself.

"And I put in the crooked nose, which my nose is crooked," Robbins said. "See the dimple in the chin? I mean, I even gave myself neck wrinkles. I know, the dreaded waddle."

Robbins said she hopes her portrait encourages people to have a sense of humor and enjoy life.

"Don't take life too serious," she said. "You don't have to live your life in fear."

Survivor thought: ‘I’m going to die'

The backstory:

For Roz Lloyd, her diagnosis came after a self-breast exam. She went to a doctor in South Florida and said she was told she wouldn't survive.

"When the doctor first said to me, 'You have breast cancer', my first thought was, 'I'm going to die,'" Lloyd said.

However, Lloyd visited Moffitt for a second opinion, where she learned her cancer was treatable.

"All I'm thinking about, 'I want this cancer out of me. I want this out of me'," Lloyd said.

Big picture view:

Lloyd is now cancer-free, but she continues to proudly advocate for breast cancer awareness. Her portrait is also on display at Moffitt this month. She hopes it inspires other people going through similar journeys.

"You just hang in there," Lloyd said. "Have faith. Have hope."

What's next:

There are 18 breast cancer survivors featured in the Portraits of Hope at Moffitt's McKinley Outpatient Center through November 2.