Brightline to offer sing-along train rides to Taylor Swift concerts in Florida

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Taylor Swift will play a couple of shows in the Sunshine State this fall, and Brightline is offering special rides for concertgoers and Swifties to get there in style.

Brightline and iHeartRadio are teaming up to offer ‘Sing-Along Trains’ from Orlando to Miami for when Taylor Swift takes the stage at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 19, and 20.

READ: Taylor Swift course being offered at USF during fall semester

The special ‘Swift’ ride will offer themed decorations, DJs from two Orlando radio stations jamming all the best Taylor Swift tunes, and more.

"The Sing-Along Train is a fan’s dream come true, transporting guests through musical eras as they travel to The Big Concert," Brightline Chief Commercial Officer Travis Christ said. "This is more than a ride – it’s a first-of-its-kind immersive experience. Welcome to the Brightline era."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The train will depart from Orlando, taking riders to Aventure where they'll shuttle to the stadium.

Tickets are now on sale for the special ride, with concertgoers getting two ways to ride to the big show. Two trains depart Orlando each day of the concert; rides start at $209 for SMART and $309 for PREMIUM one-way.

The first southbound train departs from Orlando at 12:50 p.m. and gets to Aventura at 3:56 p.m., and the second leaves at 1:50 p.m. to get in at 4:51 p.m. All three shows start at 7 p.m.

Brightline representatives said to look for the ‘Sing-Along Train’ icon when booking on their website here. For more information, including the timing for southbound and northbound connections, click here.

"At iHeartRadio, we're all about connecting our listeners with the music and experiences they love. Our partnership with Brightline allows us to bring fans even closer to the action, with an unforgettable journey to The Big Concert. We're thrilled to be a part of this first-of-its-kind Sing-Along Train, and can't wait to see the memories our listeners will make on board," said Jeremy Rice, Program Director iHeartRadio's XL 106.7 + Magic 107.7 Orlando.