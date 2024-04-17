Taylor Swift course being offered at USF during fall semester

article

As Taylor Swift prepares to release her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department" on Friday, students at the University of South Florida's Tampa campus are registering for a Swift-inspired English course.

According to The Oracle, USF's student-run newspaper, three professors are collaborating to teach three sections of LIT3301: Cultural Studies and Popular Art in the fall that focus on the American singer-songwriter.

According to the course description on the university's website, the class is normally a study of American and international cultures as they are represented in the film, fiction, and other cultural artifacts of various ethnic groups and nationalities.

However, the section titled "Taylor Swift's Eras" will focus on Swift's albums, comparisons between her and literary influences from renowed poets like Shakespeare and her impact on music and fan culture, according to the student newspaper.

The class will meet on Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. starting on Aug. 26. The Oracle says English professors Jessica Cook, Emily Jones and Michelle Taylor are planning to team-teach through broad lectures.

Most of the seats have already been filled for the undergraduate level class four months in advance, according to students.

The course is open to all majors and its only prerequisites are English Composition 1 and 2.

"Swifties" who don't get the chance to take the course may be able to see Taylor Swift sing some of her hits in Florida during The Eras Tour.

She'll be performing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Oct. 18, 19 and 20. For more information, click here.

