Bringing people together with New York style pizza is the passion of 3 Corners

Chef Bert Waldron’s 3 Corners Pizza can be found at 813 Water Street, but his heart for the restaurant is still in New York City. His desire was to create the flavors and tastes of New York right here in Tampa.

What they're saying:

"We call it New York style ‘cause they’re big and they’re bold in flavor," said Waldron when speaking about his pizza creations.

3 Corners Pizza offerings

Each pizza is 18 inches and crispy along the edge but soft enough to fold and eat just like back home.

"I want them to experience like they’re takin’ a step into New York," admitted Waldron of his customers. "When you come into 3 Corners, I would expect and I’m hoping that you would make memories."

The menu offers the pizza lover a selection of savory offerings from the normal cheese pizza base to the customized CC-Pops which brings out the spicy flavors of Calabrian Chilis paired with Italian sausage and pepperoni.

3 Corners pizza menu

They also produce specialty pizzas each month.

"This month we have a pesto-based pizza which is really, really, really bomb," said Waldron. "It has balsamic glazed onions that we sauté, some grilled chicken, tomatoes, and we make the pesto in house."

The restaurant isn’t just about pizza though. The menu offers sub sandwiches, salads and wings as well.

3 Corners subs

"A lot of people love our wings. We have four to five different flavors of them," said Waldron.

3 Corners wings

They are right across from Benchmark Arena, so they’re a natural gathering spot for hockey fans and concert-goers, and that was part of the plan all along.

"Pizza takes you back to your childhood," said Waldron, "Pizza is something that I know a lot of people come and gather for."

And that’s just what 3 Corners offers to the Water Street area, a place to gather and enjoy a slice with friends.

What you can do:

For more information on 3 Corners Pizza, you can find their hours and locations here.