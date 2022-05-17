Britney Spears miscarriage shines light on common loss early on during pregnancy

For many women, finding out you are having a baby is a joyous time. However, 10% to 20% of known pregnancies end in a miscarriage, with the risk increasing with age.

A month after announcing on Instagram that she was pregnant, Britney Spears said she suffered a miscarriage. The pop star and her fiancé posted over the weekend, writing ‘...we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

It is a devastating time that many parents have experienced.

Leah Clark and her husband Bryson have had two miscarriages over the last year. Casting a shadow on a time that should be filled with happiness.

"It's a whirlwind of emotions. Did I do something? Could I have prevented it? Should I be feeling guilty? What do I say? How do I process that? You know, there's just so many questions," Clark said.

Miscarriages are common, happening in about 10% to 20% of known pregnancies. Older women have an even higher risk, and experts said the actual number of miscarriages is likely higher because many happen before the woman even knows about the pregnancy.

Most of these losses occur in the first three months, and can be a shocking reality since pregnancy is often romanticized.

"I think it really is something that we need to talk about more," said Dr. Victor Feldbaum, Department Chair for Obstetrics and Gynecology at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Residency Program.

He said while the term miscarriage may suggest the pregnant woman did something wrong, that is rarely true. Most losses happen because the fetus is not developing as expected.

"It's a genetic experiment between basically an egg and sperm that provides the genetic material. And as it mixes, you know, sometimes mistakes happen," Feldbaum explained.

Though it is common, that does not make suffering a miscarriage any easier. Feelings of blame and grief are normal, with many women choosing to suffer the aftermath in silence.

Clark said her journey to motherhood has been hard and a rollercoaster of emotions. Still, her message to other women is one of hope.

"That they're not alone and that it's okay to talk about, and that it's okay to feel however you're feeling."