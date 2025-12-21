PSTA bus crash kills Clearwater woman: FHP

The Brief A crash involving a PSTA bus on Saturday night killed a Clearwater woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators say that a 38-year-old Pinellas Park man was driving the bus and turned into the path of a Nissan Armada. Both drivers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.



A Clearwater woman is dead after a crash involving a PSTA passenger bus on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say that a 38-year-old Pinellas Park man was driving the bus and turned into the path of a Nissan Armada.

What they're saying:

According to FHP, the PSTA bus had a red light at the time of the crash.

Driving the Nissan was a 57-year-old Clearwater man. Both drivers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The passenger in the Nissan suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The crash happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Lake Carillon Drive.

FHP did not release the names of the people involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

