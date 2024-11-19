Brush fire spreads to multiple structures off of U.S. 41 between Gibsonton and Apollo Beach: HCFR

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Multiple "aluminum structures" went up in flames after a brush fire sparked off of U.S. 41 between Gibsonton and Apollo Beach, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said they responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 calls about a brush fire at around 12:30 p.m.

READ: 2nd dead body found off Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa police investigating

The massive blaze was upgraded to a two-alarm brush fire based on its magnitude, firefighters said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

No injuries have been reported, and no details have been released about how the fire started.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: