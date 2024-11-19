2nd dead body found off Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa police investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Tampa Police Department says a body was found off the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Tuesday morning, two days after a different body was recovered from the waters off the south side of the bridge.

According to officials, officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person shortly before 10 a.m. When officers arrived, a Black man was found dead with no obvious signs of trauma.

TPD says investigators are actively working to identify the man and his cause of death is under investigation.

The Tampa Police Department says a body was found off the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Tuesday morning, two days after a different body was recovered from the waters off the south side of the bridge.

On Sunday evening, TPD officers found an unidentified Black male dead. According to the police department, he was believed to be in his mid-teens.

PREVIOUS: TPD trying to identify person found dead on shore

His body was recovered from the waters off the south side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway and there were no obvious signs of trauma, according to investigators.

Detectives say it is still early in the investigation, but they are trying to figure out if the two deaths are related.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: