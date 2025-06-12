Bucs ready for time off as they wrap up minicamp

The Brief The Bucs held the last day of their offseason workouts on Thursday. The team has high expectations for 2025 but isn't getting ahead of themselves. Todd Bowles wants the team to come back to training camp in shape.



The Buccaneers have put a bow on their offseason program.

It was beneficial on all accounts - for the new players to get accustomed to life at One Buc Place and the returners to get a feel for some new coaches in key roles.

"This is a crucial time," Bucs linebacker Anthony Walker, Jr. said. "That team building, team camaraderie being built on that field."

The team feels they accomplished exactly what they wanted to during these three weeks.

What they're saying:

"Put in the work," Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans said. "You get what you put in. We've been putting in a lot of work. The whole team has. We're going to enjoy this break and come back ready to go."

Most of the players are ready for one last break before it all cranks up.

"We all know it's hot," Bucs running back Bucky Irving said. "We get tired but just going out there and having fun with it and still thinking about it as a kid's game is a blessing."

However, the players say the biggest blessing of them all is sporting that red and pewter.

"It's a competitive team, man," Irving said. "We want to help each other get better. Those are the type of teams that go far."

The team believes they can go as far as they can imagine this season.

"Just watching those guys work every day knowing who those guys are, should be a fun year," Walker said.

The backstory:

The Bucs have Super Bowl aspirations in 2025, especially after finishing last season with a top 5 offense. However, at this moment in time, fall Sundays are the last thing on their mind.

"Y'all keep talking about Super Bowls," Evans said. "We are trying to enjoy this break. That's obviously the goal for us and every team. Of course, we want to win another Super Bowl."

In order to bring the Lombardi Trophy home to Tampa again, head coach Todd Bowles left the team with one message ahead of their summer break.

What's next:

"Come back in shape because working out indoors is not going to help them," Bowles said. "When we come back in this heat, they understand what we are coming back to. Just be ready to roll."

The Bucs will be ready to go and they are ready to prove they are a playoff team once again.

"This is a new year," Irving said. "Nobody cares what you did last year. It's what can you do for me now."

The Bucs will open training camp in late July. The exact date has not yet been scheduled.

