Reddick ready to bring edge to Bucs defense

The Bucs signed edge rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year contract in the offseason. Reddick is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and playing in his ninth NFL season.



When it came to signing Hasson Reddick in the offseason, the Bucs knew exactly what they were getting on the field.

"He has a quick first step and is very strong off the ball," head coach Todd Bowles said. "He knows how to play football, how to find creases and get after it."

Off the field, however, Reddick has been known to ruffle some feathers from time to time.

Last season, Reddick publicly held out from playing for the New York Jets while demanding a trade until he eventually played 10 games of the 2024 season.

But those days are now behind Reddick.

"I am motivated, but not for that type of stuff, right? I don't care what people think about me, to be honest. People can say whatever they want," Reddick said.

But Reddick will have something to say about his play on the field for the Bucs this year, which is why the Bucs signed the edge rusher in the first place.

"People ask, 'How many sacks are you going to get?'" Reddick said. "I don't know. I just know that I come in here trying to play great football and dominate the man they put in front of me."

Reddick is eager to help the Bucs defense on the field and in the locker room as a leader and mentor to the younger players.

What they're saying:

"Learning from a guy that had 60 plus, or 70 plus, sacks, just hearing from a guy like that give you those little details can take you a long way," said second-year outside linebacker Chris Braswell.

"I want to see everybody do great," Reddick said. I've been able to be in this league for a long time and have great success here, and I just want that for the young guys as well."

