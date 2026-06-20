Bullard Family Foundation honors local fathers at second annual 'Celebration of Superstar Dads'

The Brief The Bullard Family Foundation hosted its second annual "Celebration of Superstar Dads" at MOSI in Tampa. Founder Thaddeus Bullard (former WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil) shared that because he grew up without a father, coaches and mentors shaped his life—inspiring him to lead with purpose and ensure he never missed a single Father's Day with his own children. Alongside honoring specific local dads for their resilience and dedication, the event emphasized a core message for all parents: you don't need wealth or material things to make a difference, as a father's time and presence are more than enough.



The Bullard Family Foundation hosted its second annual Celebration of Superstar Dads this weekend, recognizing the impact dads and male mentors have on their families and communities.

What we know:

The free family event took place at the MOSI in Tampa, designed to honor the countless ways fathers and mentors positively influence the lives of those around them.

For many fathers, showing up every day often goes unnoticed. However, the foundation is making sure these men get the recognition they deserve.

"There are some men that step into that role of a father, and regardless of how old we get. We always need some type of male leadership," said Thaddeus Bullard, known as Titus O'Neil, former WWE Superstar and founder of the Bullard Family Foundation.

A space for community and connection

Dig deeper:

The event brought local families together to enjoy the community resources available right in their own backyard.

"I want to give these families an opportunity to come into a place that many of them may have never even thought was here," O'Neil said. "We got the second largest planetarium in the country right here in Tampa Bay, and a lot of people don't know that, but they're going to find that out today," he added.

Mentorship played a major role in O'Neil's own life, inspiring him to invest in others and lead with purpose.

"I never grew up with a father in my home, and father figures that I have all resided in the form of coaches or mentors," O'Neil shared. "And I can proudly say in 22 years, my oldest son is 22 years old, despite my travels with WWE and business and everything else, I've never missed a father's day. So it's been the most important day," he added.

The event also honors three Superstar Fathers whose journeys are worth the recognition, including Shorne Callahan, a husband and father of two. Callahan shared his recognition experience from last year, reflecting on raising a child with Down syndrome.

"He (Titus) shared with me that I'm going to be honored because of my family and my son. He was diagnosed with Down's syndrome and he wanted me to just share my experience and raising my son," Callahan said. "And I shared with him that it's been an honor, man, just raising my son, he's teaching me patience, he teaches me how to live life and be in the moment," Callahan added.

Family foundations and simple presence

What they're saying:

The celebration comes at a very fitting time as the community heads into Father’s Day. O'Neil's own children spoke to the impact he has had on their lives.

"He's like a Superman. He's the foundation of a family, so that's what it's all about," said Titus' daughter, Leah Bullard.

Titus Bullard added, "My dad means everything to me. He's one of my best friends. I can talk to him about everything. He's going to joke anytime, anywhere, and I can joke back to him."

"He's our rock and he helps bring our family together," said TJ Bullard, second son of Titus.

Ultimately, the event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of presence in kids' lives, no matter what the circumstances are.

"You don't have to have the most amount of money. You don't have to drive the greatest cars or live in the biggest house," O'Neil said. "Your presence is more than enough for your family," he concluded.