Driver behind bars after deadly Hillsborough County hit-and-run crash: Deputies

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The Brief A woman turned herself in following a fatal Hillsborough County hit-and-run crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Investigators said the suspect hit the man as he walked with his walker across an intersection. The driver faces a felony charge after deputies obtained a warrant for leaving the scene of a deadly crash.



A driver turned herself in days after a hit-and-run crash that left an 82-year-old man dead in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, at the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and North 43rd Street. Responding deputies said they found Francisco Lugo, 82, unresponsive.

Lugo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

Detectives said Lugo was walking with his walker in the intersection when he was hit by a dark-colored Kia Sorento that was heading northbound. The driver, deputies said, left the scene without stopping to help or report the crash.

Danielle Grant, 34, was identified by detectives as the suspected driver involved in the crash. She turned herself in Thursday after investigators got a warrant, charging her with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Hillsborough sheriff statement

What they're saying:

"Leaving the scene after taking someone's life isn't an accident, it's a choice, and it's a crime," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives worked tirelessly to track down the person responsible, and this arrest makes it clear: if you break the law and endanger this community, we will find you and hold you accountable. We hope this arrest brings Mr. Lugo's family some measure of justice as they grieve this devastating loss."