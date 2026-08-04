Tampa police search for man who escaped from court-ordered health care facility

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The Brief Police are searching for 36-year-old Dallas Carl Dishman Jr. after he escaped a health facility on Henry Avenue. Community members are asked to call 911 immediately if they see Dishman and avoid engaging with him. Authorities have not released additional details regarding how Dishman managed to leave the facility.



Tampa police are searching for a 36-year-old man who they say escaped from a court-ordered health care facility.

Tampa police search

What we know:

Tampa police officers are actively searching for 36-year-old Dallas Carl Dishman Jr. Dishman, who vanished Monday evening from a facility on Henry Avenue.

Community members who spot Dishman are asked to call 911 immediately.

Police urge anyone who sees him not to engage with him.

Escaped suspect status

What we don't know:

Authorities have not explained how Dishman escaped from the Henry Avenue facility. Officials have also not stated whether Dishman is considered dangerous or if he has a history of violent behavior.