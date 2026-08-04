Dengue fever Hillsborough County: Two local cases prompt mosquito treatments

The Brief Two locally acquired cases of dengue fever have been confirmed in Hillsborough County, prompting mosquito control officials to step up surveillance and treatment efforts. Unlike most dengue cases seen locally, officials say neither patient recently traveled, suggesting the virus was spread by mosquitoes within Hillsborough County. Mosquito Management Services plans ground inspections, mosquito trapping and targeted treatments in East Tampa and near Picnic Island while urging residents to eliminate standing water and protect themselves from mosquito bites.



Two confirmed cases of locally acquired dengue fever in Hillsborough County have mosquito control officials taking action to prevent the virus from spreading further.

County crews are preparing to treat areas of potential concern in East Tampa and near Picnic Island in South Tampa after determining both patients likely contracted the virus from mosquitoes within Hillsborough County.

Officials say locally transmitted dengue is uncommon and requires an aggressive response.

Hillsborough Dengue cases confirmed

What we know:

One of the patients, who asked not to be identified, told FOX 13 he endured about two weeks of severe flu-like symptoms and spent four days in the hospital recovering from the illness.

Unlike the travel-related dengue cases Hillsborough County typically sees each year, officials believe neither patient recently visited an area where dengue is common. Instead, investigators say both infections appear to have been acquired locally through mosquito bites.

Because the cases occurred close together geographically, Mosquito Management Services says there could be one or more infected mosquitoes in the area capable of spreading the virus.

Inspectors will be going door to door in affected neighborhoods to educate residents, while crews continue setting mosquito traps, collecting thousands of mosquitoes and testing them for viruses such as dengue.

Local health officials respond

What they're saying:

Mosquito Management Services spokesperson Gabby Henderson said most dengue cases identified in Hillsborough County are linked to international travel.

"Typically, we see a couple cases a year that are travel-related, meaning somebody was in another country, and they came here and developed symptoms that got tested. Because these people have not traveled to any areas they've been staying within our county, that means they got bit by a mosquito that was carrying dengue in Hillsborough County. And because they are close together, that shows us that there may be a mosquito or multiple mosquitoes in that area that are able to spread this virus."

Aerial mosquito treatment plans

What's next:

This year also marks the first time Hillsborough County will be able to use its own helicopters to treat adult mosquitoes, rather than relying on outside contractors for aerial adult mosquito control.

Officials say that added capability should allow crews to respond more quickly when mosquito-borne disease concerns arise.

Residents are encouraged to eliminate standing water around their homes, wear long sleeves when possible and use mosquito repellent containing DEET to reduce their risk of being bitten.

Officials also remind residents that even a bottle cap full of standing water can provide enough space for mosquitoes to breed.