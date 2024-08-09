Burger chain Whataburger opening restaurant in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Texas-based burger chain Whataburger is opening a restaurant in the Tampa Bay area, representatives announced at a special event on Friday.

Whataburger's food truck stopped at Lykes Gaslight Square Park to give out free food and make the special announcement.

Florida boasts 45 Whataburger locations, none south of St. Augustine, however.

The location of the new location was not revealed.

Whataburger's CEO, Ed Nelson, spoke to FOX 13 about the big announcement.

"I didn't realize how beautiful and how energetic Tampa was," Nelson said. "Such a beautiful, beautiful community. We want to earn the right to be your hometown burger."

The announcement comes a day after the restaurant chain turned 74, with the first restaurant having opened on August 8, 1950, in Texas.