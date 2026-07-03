Busch Gardens Asian elephant passes away after sudden health decline

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The Brief Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is mourning the sudden loss of Carina, a beloved 54-year-old Asian elephant who was humanely euthanized. The geriatric elephant lived well past her species' average life expectancy of 45 years and inspired visitors to care about wildlife conservation.



Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Friday that its veterinary staff and caretakers humanely euthanized a 54-year-old Asian elephant named Carina after her health suddenly declined.

Busch Gardens mourning elephant

What we know:

Caretakers and veterinary staff surrounded the elephant as she was humanely euthanized following a rapid drop in her health. Carina was considered a geriatric animal, living nearly a decade past the average life expectancy of 45 years for her species.

Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The animal care team remembered her unique personality, specifically her habit of sticking out her tongue to drink from waterfalls instead of using her trunk like the rest of her herd. She was also known to tap sticks on rocks and logs, occasionally using them to scratch her back.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with Carina’s caretakers as they mourn her passing and continue to care for the other members of our herd, Tina, Simba, and Carina’s adult daughter, Karnaudi," Busch Gardens said in their social media post.

Health diagnosis unknown

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific medical diagnosis or underlying conditions that triggered her sudden health decline.