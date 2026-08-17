Ruskin dock murder: Man sentenced to life in prison

The Brief A Hillsborough County judge sentenced Kamal Padlowski to life in prison Monday after a deadly fight on a boat dock in Ruskin. Surveillance video captured Padlowski pushing Melvin Jimenez down on a dock and into the water near Bahia Beach Boulevard in 2024. Jimenez's stepdaughter gave a tearful statement during Padlowski's sentencing.



A Hillsborough County judge sentenced Kamal Padlowski to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of murdering a man on a boat dock.

Prosecutors said Padlowski pushed Melvin Jimenez off a dock in Ruskin in 2024.

RELATED: Man accused of killing another man after pushing him off Ruskin boat dock into the water

Ruskin murder sentencing

What we know:

A judge sentenced Kamal Padlowski to life in prison Monday afternoon, after he was convicted of first-degree murder a few weeks ago. Prosecutors said Padlowski got into a fight with Melvin Jimenez on a dock near Bahia Beach Boulevard in Ruskin over Memorial Day weekend in 2024.

According to court records, the two men met at a bar earlier that day. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed them arguing before Padlowski pushed Jimenez on the dock, causing him to hit his head, and then pushed him again into the water.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to the dock and found Jimenez's body in the water.

"From the moment I first saw the video, I just couldn't even believe it was real, what I was watching," Judge Michelle Sisco said during sentencing. "I couldn't believe there'd be such a lack of sympathy for another human being."

The judge noted she has seen numerous senseless murders, but this case stood out. Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder.

Courtroom victim statements

What we don't know:

Court records do not detail what caused the argument between the two men at the bar before the fatal encounter on the dock.

What they're saying:

The victim's stepdaughter, Kim Springer, cried as she shared an emotional statement in court Monday afternoon.

"Mel was my dad, because he showed up for me every day," Springer said. "He chose us and we chose him. He became the first man I ever trusted completely. He became my safe space, my protector and the person who taught me that not everyone would hurt me."