Clearwater teen's heart defect found through new Florida high school sports screening law

The Brief A Clearwater high school athlete and his family say they were shocked to learn he had an undetected heart defect that was discovered after undergoing a screening required for certain student athletes under a new Florida law. Cameron Crider, a sophomore football and basketball player at Calvary Christian High School, was diagnosed with an atrial septal defect, a congenital condition involving holes between chambers of the heart. Crider will undergo surgery in October and is expected to return to football for the 2027 season.



A routine heart screening uncovered a potentially serious medical condition in a Clearwater high school athlete, giving his family a chance to address the problem before it became a life-threatening emergency.

Cameron Crider, a sophomore at Calvary Christian High School, plays both football and basketball. He says he had never experienced symptoms that would have made him suspect anything was wrong with his heart.

Clearwater athlete heart screening

The backstory:

Florida's new law requires all rising ninth graders and new student athletes to receive a heart screening before participating in sports. Calvary Christian went a step further, requiring the screening for all student athletes.

That screening revealed that Cameron has a congenital heart condition called an atrial septal defect, or ASD.

"You're born with that, and they had found holes between the two chambers of his heart," Laura Crider, Cameron's mother, said.

High school heart defect diagnosis

What they're saying:

The discovery came as a shock because Cameron had been able to handle intense athletic activity without experiencing symptoms.

"[Cam was] going to a three-hour football practice and then a two-hour basketball practice back-to-back, and never having fatigue or shortness of breath, or, you know, anything that you would think would be a warning sign. So, we were completely shocked," Laura said.

Cameron was equally surprised.

"I've been playing [sports] my whole life and didn't notice anything, so I was surprised because I haven't felt anything," Cameron said.

Uncovering hidden athletic risks

Why you should care:

Cameron's parents say the screening could have uncovered a problem that otherwise might have remained hidden.

For athletes who appear healthy and are able to handle demanding practices and games, underlying heart conditions can be difficult to identify without screening.

Cameron says he is grateful the condition was found.

"I'm just thankful that they found it," Cameron said.

Cameron’s mother sees the diagnosis as an opportunity that could ultimately save her son's life.

"It is a gift from God that has been given to us truly, because we were able to find this out in a doctor's office with an explanation and a clear plan that says we can help you, and so many of these other parents who are advocating for these screenings, they had to find out through a tragedy," Laura said.

October surgery schedule

What's next:

Doctors have told the family that Cameron can continue playing football this season, but he will need surgery in October to address the heart defect. That means he’ll miss the upcoming basketball season, but should be ready to play football again in 2027.