Busch Gardens gorilla dies after brief illness: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Busch Gardens is mourning the loss of a western lowland gorilla that was housed at the Tampa theme park.

In an announcement on social media, Busch Gardens stated that the 19-year-old gorilla named Tinga died after a short illness.

According to the theme park, Tinga was a guest favorite who often showed off her climbing skills and playfulness with the other troop members.

Busch Gardens announced the passing of its gorilla Tinga. Image is courtesy of Busch Gardens.

Park officials said that Tinga’s health declined rapidly, and she was closely monitored by her dedicated care team and veterinary staff.

The park went on to state, "While our hearts are broken by the loss of Tinga, the well-being of the rest of the troop is now our primary focus. Our animal care staff continues to monitor the troop during this difficult time of adjustment."

