New 'Wild Oasis realm' opening at Busch Gardens in Spring 2025

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced that its newest attraction will be opening in Spring 2025.

The Wild Oasis realm will be located within the Jungala area of the park.

It will be a kid-friendly "adventure realm" that includes a reimagined drop tower featuring state-of-the-art digital and sound effects, an interactive water-play area, and a multi-level climbing canopy, according to the theme park.

Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

There will also be an all-new, multi-species animal habitat for up-close encounters.

"It’s been five years since guests last stepped foot in the tucked away realm of Treetop Trails in the Jungala area of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and we are thrilled to breathe new life into this corner of the park with the development of this realm," said Stewart Clark, President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "The all-new Wild Oasis truly offers something for everyone – whether you love the thrill of the ride or learning about animals, getting wet or climbing high, or just cooling off under the shade of the rainforest canopy."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: