Businessman Bill Edwards dies, leaving lasting St. Petersburg legacy

The Brief Businessman and philanthropist Bill Edwards died Thursday at 81, leaving behind a lasting mark on the St. Petersburg community. Edwards donated millions to local causes, including youth arts programs, veterans' needs and children's healthcare. Local leaders and friends remembered his quiet generosity, fierce dedication and vision for the city.



St. Petersburg is mourning the loss of businessman and philanthropist Bill Edwards, who died Thursday at the age of 81, according to local officials and community leaders.

Community impact

What we know:

Edwards helped shape several iconic landmarks in St. Petersburg, including the Mahaffey Theater, the Sundial, and Treasure Island Yacht Club.

He was also an owner of the Tampa Bay Rowdies from 2013 to 2015 and renovated Al Lang Stadium.

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker said he first met Edwards during the redevelopment of the Midtown community, where he wrote a $250,000 check to build a recording studio at the Royal Theater for the Boys and Girls Club.

"He had a passion for making things better. I think he really did, and he showed that in different ways in the city," said Baker.

Courtesy: Terri L. Hall

Edwards created the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts in 2011, a St. Pete nonprofit dedicated to connecting children with performing arts through culturally diverse programming. He previously ran his own recording studio, Big3 Entertainment, as well.

Behind the scenes

What they're saying:

Edwards was a Marine Corps veteran who earned a Purple Heart for serving in the Vietnam War.

He frequently used his personal resources to help with various projects and causes in the community, including help for injured veterans and a $6.5 million donation to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Courtesy: Terri L. Hall

Lance Rodgers, a board member at the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts, said Edwards was a self-made man who never held back his vision.

Baker noted Edwards quietly handed $100 bills to restaurant workers who were working hard.

Mayor Ken Welch said in a statement that the city is better because of his work and legacy.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details regarding cause of death or public memorial services.

It remains unclear who will take over leadership roles across his various foundations and arts initiatives.