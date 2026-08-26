Polk County child death: Grandmother arrested in March car incident

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The Brief Karen Benyard, 74, was arrested Wednesday in Polk County following the March hyperthermia death of her 1-year-old granddaughter. Authorities said the 17-month-old was left inside a car for nearly two hours after a trip from Lake Wales to Winter Haven. The arrest comes nearly five months after police said toxicology reports showed no narcotics or alcohol in the grandmother's system.



A Polk County grandmother was arrested months after her 1-year-old granddaughter died in the backseat of her car.

The Winter Haven Police Department said Karen Benyard, 74, was arrested on an aggravated manslaughter of a child charge on Wednesday — nearly five months after her granddaughter's death.

Polk County child death

What we know:

Officers said the 17-month-old granddaughter was in a car seat in the back seat of her grandmother's car after being picked up along with a family member in Lake Wales on March 31. The family member was babysitting the little girl while her mother was working in Winter Haven.

The family was dropped off at work in Winter Haven, and during the trip, investigators said the child fell asleep. Benyard drove to her Ave. N SW home, where she parked the car just after 2 p.m. and went inside, according to officials.

Benyard took a nap and woke up just after 3:45 p.m. to go pick up the child's mother from work. That's when, authorities said, Benyard found her granddaughter unresponsive in the backseat.

Winter Haven police and fire officials responded to the home and tried saving the girl's life, but she was pronounced dead.

Benyard, who WHPD said was overwhelmed with grief, was admitted to the hospital for treatment and discharged several days later.

Toxicology and autopsy reports

Dig deeper:

Detectives said they extensively investigated the incident, which included toxicology on the grandmother. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement's report indicated she was negative for any alcohol or narcotics.

Detectives also didn't find any discrepancies in the grandmother's statements about what happened, according to WHPD.

The medical examiner's autopsy report also revealed that the granddaughter's cause of death was ruled to be hyperthermia due to environmental exposure, according to police.

Based on the investigation, Benyard was taken into custody and booked into the Polk County Jail.

Winter Haven police chief statement

What they're saying:

Winter Haven Police Chief Vance Monroe Jr. released the following statement:

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking case where there is no closure for the family. Our entire department shares the heavy grief of this devastating tragedy."

Florida hot car laws

Why you should care:

Officials with the police department said it is illegal to leave a child six years old or younger unattended or unsupervised in a car for more than 15 minutes. It's also illegal for a child of that age to be left in a car for any length of time if the engine is running, the child is in distress or their health is in danger, according to WHPD.

Authorities said even if an incident is accidental or due to memory lapse, parents or caretakers can be charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.