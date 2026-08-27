Rays stadium deal: Tampa City Council debates $2.3B ballpark project

The Brief Tampa City Council members debated a proposed $2.3 billion Tampa Bay Rays stadium project on Thursday during a crucial vote The proposed project at Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus relies on an $80 million city loan paid over four installments. Local leaders face an upcoming Hillsborough County vote on Friday to decide whether to advance the ballpark framework.



The Tampa Bay Rays' proposed stadium deal is being discussed by Tampa City Council Thursday before what will be a key vote on Thursday.

This was one of two important votes slated for this week that could clear the way for the team's $2.3 billion proposed stadium project planned for the site at Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus.

Tampa City Council vote

What we know:

Tampa City council members have been talking about this since 12:30 p.m. Thursday and have heard from dozens of public speakers and debated the deal amongst themselves.

Public speakers who spoke in favor of the project brought up the economic benefit, the improvements to Hillsborough College and what the Rays mean to the community. Those who were against it said the economic benefit may not come, that this is being rushed and that billionaires should be paying for their own stadiums.

"When you look at your kids, grandkids, your children, that when they're graduating from that college, and they have that internship, they have the job, or the workers at the ballpark, that you can turn to them and say... ‘I was a part of that. I helped your future,’" one public speaker said.

"This is your legacy," another public speaker said. "You guys, none of you will be sitting on council by the time all of the revelation of what this turns out to be comes to pass. You do not want people remembering you as the people who screwed the city 20 years ago."

City administrators are proposing an $80 million loan to the Rays that would be paid in four installments. The loan will eventually be paid off by the revenue the surrounding development takes in.

However, the city will have to pay interest until the revenue comes in, which could cost between $40 million and $50 million.

Tampa Bay Rays proposed stadium project

The backstory:

The Rays submitted their latest proposed contract to Tampa and Hillsborough County, and the updated agreement established a financial framework for the $2.3 billion stadium project.

Hillsborough County would remain responsible for approximately $800 million, while the City of Tampa would contribute $80 million. The team would cover a little more than half of the estimated cost.

The city would take out a loan for its contribution, which would be repaid over time through a revenue stream generated by development surrounding the stadium.

The Rays have said they need to get shovels in the ground this fall to have the new stadium ready for Opening Day in April 2029.

Impacts to Hillsborough College

Dig deeper:

The stadium project would also bring a major transformation to the Hillsborough College North Dale Mabry campus. Initial plans call for an "innovation zone" around the stadium that would include new academic buildings and reconfigured existing spaces designed to create a more connected, mixed-use campus.

The redevelopment could provide students and faculty with opportunities involving workforce development, internships and educational programs connected to the Rays and businesses expected to locate nearby.

Hillsborough County vote Friday

What's next:

Hillsborough County Commissioners are expected to take up the agreement during a special meeting Friday. If both governments approve the proposal, the Rays would have the approvals needed to move toward construction at the Hillsborough College North Dale Mabry campus, according to Commission Chair Ken Hagan.

It's not entirely clear whether the commission would do so, with at least two commissioners expressing reservations last week. Hagan also said additional procedural votes would still be required after the city and county establish the main parameters of the agreement.

The timing of construction and the development surrounding the stadium will also depend on those remaining steps.