Campaigns picking up in the Bay Area ahead of Tuesday's primary

Both Republicans and Democrats spent Sunday campaigning across the Tampa Bay area in hopes of swaying voters. U.S. Senator Rick Scott met with supporters in Tampa. Meanwhile, in Pinellas County, Democrats took the streets to rally support for their candidates.

With now just under 80 days until Election Day, it is crunch time for the Harris and Trump campaigns, so Floridians on both sides of the aisle are doing whatever they can to get their candidate elected.

"I'm going to go to the Democratic National Convention tomorrow and I'm just going to talk about her record. I served with (Harris). She and Walz are the most radical presidential vice presidential candidates clearly in my lifetime, maybe in the history of the country," U.S. Senator Rick Scott said.

Florida State Rep. Lindsay Cross argues Republicans are fearful of Harris' momentum.

"Those are all just talking points from people who are scared that the Harris-Walz campaign has generated so much enthusiasm. I mean we've got someone who's a prosecutor, an amazing record on that side," Cross said.

In St. Pete volunteers with the Democratic Party came together at Lealman Park to rally support for Harris. Cross hosted the canvassing event which included supporters going door-to-door passing out campaign pins and information about Harris in hopes of getting her votes.

"You can see from the enthusiasm. She's bringing a lot of energy not just to democrats but to NPAs and republicans. I think she brings a fresh vision, something about unity, bringing people together to work for working families, and I think that's what people have really been wanting," Cross said.

Meanwhile, in Tampa, Scott shook hands with supporters at a special Get Out the Vote event for Republicans. Scott says he is not worried about Harris' momentum and doesn't believe it'll cost him his seat in the Senate.

"People are energized. And look, there's a lot. I went through a primary back in, very contested primary back in 2010, so you know, get out and vote. These candidates have worked their butt off to get your vote, so get out and vote for whoever you believe in. It's important. Some of our elections are decided in a primary, so it's really important people get out and vote," Scott said.

