Gulf View Windows and Doors owner accused of misappropriating funds gambled away $200K: BPD

The Brief The man who took over Gulf View Windows and Doors after his brother died from cancer is accused of scheming to defraud and misappropriating construction funds. Bradenton police say Jeremy DeMers, 45, used customers' money for personal expenses, including travel, gambling, and investments in digital currency. Police said they investigated for a year before DeMers was arrested.



A man who took over Gulf View Windows and Doors after his brother died from cancer is accused of using customers' money for personal expenses, including travel, gambling, and investments in digital currency.

Timeline:

The Bradenton Police Department says Jeremy DeMers, 45, assumed ownership of the business in early 2023 after his brother was diagnosed with cancer. His brother died in April 2024.

In late April 2024, detectives began investigating complaints from Buky Construction and Easton Construction. Both companies reported that after Jeremy DeMers took over the business, GVWD failed to fulfill their orders, leading to liens being placed on their properties.

Video: Plane bounces on runway at TPA, pilot prevents crash

Between October 2023 and March 2024, investigators say the companies paid GVWD approximately $792,383 for products made by E.S. Construction.

Investigators added that DeMers placed orders to E.S. Construction, but instead of paying the manufacturer, he funneled the money into multiple business and personal accounts.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

According to BPD, financial subpoenas revealed that DeMers maintained at least 21 accounts with various financial institutions, including Bank OZK, SoFi, Fifth Third Bank, and American Express.

Two Bank OZK accounts were associated with GVWD business operations. Between August 2023 and November 2024, investigators say DeMers transferred customer funds deposited into the GVWB accounts to his other accounts or a payroll company account from which he would withdraw money. They added that he did the same with a $1 million life insurance policy payout.

Dig deeper:

According to police, DeMers consistently transferred funds between various accounts at multiple financial institutions to hide the nature of his financial gains.

Police said he used customers' money for personal expenses, including travel, gambling, and investments in digital currency. Specifically, according to BPD, DeMers spent $19,554 on airline tickets and at least $200,000 on gambling. Additionally, investigators said he made several ATM withdrawals at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and charged expensive meals, spa treatments, and purchases from gift shops on-site.

READ: Florida man searched ‘dent in baby forehead’ a day before taking critically injured infant to hospital: CCSO

Detective Carpenter got arrest warrants for DeMers in March. After being contacted by Detective Carpenter, DeMers agreed to meet at BPD headquarters and was arrested.

DeMers was charged with misappropriating construction funds ($100,000 or more) and scheming to defraud ($50,000 or more). The charges are first-degree felonies.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Bradenton Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: