Fatal crash at Sea Ranch Drive leaves 79-year-old man dead

On Sunday, a driver was killed in a car crash at the intersection of Sea Ranch Drive.

Police say that a sports utility vehicle was traveling northbound on US-19 and a pickup truck was traveling southbound on US-19.

At the intersection of Sea Ranch Drive, the vehicles collided when the sports utility car turned left into the path of the pickup truck.

Both vehicles rotated to a final rest in the grass median and west shoulder, according to the Florida Highway patrol.

The driver of the sports utility vehicle, a 79-year-old man passed away due to injuries that he sustained in the crash.







