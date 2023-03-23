Florida troopers search for road rage suspect who caused crash involving dump truck, tractor-trailers on I-75

The driver of a dump truck tried to avoid a collision on a Tampa highway when another driver entered its path. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it was a case of road rage.

Troopers are now searching for the driver of the green Toyota sedan who "intentionally" cut off the dump truck Thursday morning as they were heading south on Interstate 75 after passing State Road 56.

Dashcam video was shared showing the incident.

The Toyota was seen speeding past the dump truck and entering its path. Troopers said it caused the dump truck driver to lose control, rotating into the path of two other tractor-trailers, causing those vehicles to crash as well.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP by dialing *347.