Car crashes into Achieva Credit Union in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Authorities in Pasco County are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a bank.
The collision occurred Friday morning at the Achieve Credit Union, located near State Road 54 and Madison Street. The view from SkyFOX shows the vehicle partially inside the building near where the drive-thru services are provided.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.
