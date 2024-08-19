Car crashes into Spring Hill home, driver hospitalized
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Hernando County deputies are investigating what caused a car to crash into a home early Monday, injuring the driver.
Rescuers responded around 6:30 a.m. off Newhope Road in Spring Hill.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
No one inside the house was hurt, but the driver went to a nearby hospital, officials said.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
The county's building department is evaluating the home's structural stability before anyone will be allowed back inside.
