Car crashes into Spring Hill home, driver hospitalized

Hernando County deputies are investigating what caused a car to crash into a home early Monday, injuring the driver.

Rescuers responded around 6:30 a.m. off Newhope Road in Spring Hill.

No one inside the house was hurt, but the driver went to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The county's building department is evaluating the home's structural stability before anyone will be allowed back inside.

