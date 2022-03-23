CareerSource Tampa Bay hiring more than 700 teens and young adults for summer jobs

CareerSource Tampa Bay is partnering with local employers again this summer to provide jobs and internships to teens and young adults.

In its fourth year, the Tampa Bay Summer Hires program has 760 available positions.

To be eligible, applicants must meet minimum family income requirements, be 16-24 years of age and live in Hillsborough County.

Participants will be paid $13 per hour and work no more than 24 hours a week. The program runs from June 13, 2022 to July 22, 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit tampabaysummerhires.com

Advertisement

The deadline to apply is March 31.