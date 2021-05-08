Carrollwood structure fire under investigation
CARROLLWOOD, Fla. - An arson investigator with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is looking into the cause of a structure fire in Carrollwood.
According to HCFR, the building caught fire around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.
Firefighters say upon arrival, they saw flames shooting through the roof and there was smoke throughout the building.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to put out the fire.
Nobody was injured.
