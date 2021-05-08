Carrollwood structure fire under investigation

article

An arson investigator with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is looking into the cause of a structure fire in Carrollwood.

According to HCFR, the building caught fire around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters say upon arrival, they saw flames shooting through the roof and there was smoke throughout the building.

It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to put out the fire.

Nobody was injured.

