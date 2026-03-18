Championship banner will be unveiled as Tampa Bay Sun FC hosts Women’s Empowerment Night

The Brief Tampa Bay Sun FC will celebrate its groundbreaking inaugural championship victory with the official unveiling of the team’s first championship banner during the club’s Women’s Empowerment Night game. Not only does this honor the women’s inaugural championship team, but it also honors the women who lead, serve, and deliver a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay community. Women-owned businesses, Girl Scouts of West Central Florida and Her Impact Initiative will be featured as well.



Tampa Bay Sun FC will celebrate its inaugural championship victory with the official unveiling of the team’s first championship banner during the club’s Women’s Empowerment Night game.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early at Suncoast Credit Union Field. The first 100 receive a free mini-championship banner, the same one that will be unveiled before kicking off against Brooklyn FC at 7:30 pm. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a custom tote bag.

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For this Women’s Empowerment Night, they will honor women who lead, serve and deliver a final impact on the community.

What they're saying:

"It means a lot," said Hannah Keane, forward for the Tampa Bay Suns.

"It hasn't always been like this. I think women's sport has grown in the last 10 years into something amazing, and it still has a long way to go. But the changes that I've seen have been good. When I was younger, there wasn't anyone that I could really look up to. It wasn't easy for me to go to a professional women's soccer game around the corner. So, it has changed a lot, and we want to continue to do that and inspire. And hopefully that's what we can start doing tonight," Keane said.

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Along with honoring powerful women, winning the inaugural championship means so much to this team and the community.

"It was the inaugural season last year of the USL Super League, and we won it, and it wasn't easy. We had ups and downs, but the community rallied behind us for some really important home games and that allowed us to come through and win this beautiful trophy, and hopefully we can continue to do that," she added.

What you can do:

For more information on tickets or the Tampa Bay Sun FC, click here.