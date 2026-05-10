Mother arrested after 4-year-old drowns at pool party: BPD

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The Brief A mother was arrested after her four-year-old daughter drowned at a pool party Saturday night. The child was at the bottom of the pool for several minutes before being discovered. Bradenton Police Department wants to remind communities about water safety and designating a "water watcher."



The Bradenton Police Department has arrested a mother after her four-year-old daughter drowned Saturday night at a pool party at the Kendall Ridge Apartment Complex.

What we know:

According to BPD, officers were called to the apartment complex at 9:10 p.m. and arrived within three minutes.

Officers immediately started CPR and the child was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to detectives, a large group of people, including the child’s family, was present at the party. The 4-year-old girl was swimming in the pool when she slipped under the water.

Investigators say she was at the bottom of the pool for several minutes before she was discovered.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

The child’s mother, Rosette Pierrecius, was at the party and was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of child neglect causing great bodily harm.

The Need for Water Safety

Bradenton Police Department wants to remind the community about swimming safety. Drowning is the leading cause of death in America among children ages one to four, and drownings can happen even with many adults present. BPD reminds those planning on being near water to have a designated "water watcher" to help keep children safe.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.