Chef Jeff makes a steak grinder sandwich
TAMPA - This steak sandwich hits all the grinder goals without breaking the bank.
Thin-sliced beef sears quickly in a hot skillet, gets blanketed in melty cheddar, and is stacked on a toasted hoagie roll with sweet onions and a zippy horseradish cream.
Big flavor, fast.
Creamy Horseradish Sauce
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup mayo
- 1 tbsp prepared horseradish
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 garlic clove, grated or finely minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning. Chill until ready to use.
Sandwich Ingredients (Serves 2)
- ¾ to 1 lb thin-sliced sirloin, shaved steak, or beef stir-fry strips
- 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced (or 1 cup frozen pepper & onion blend)
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 hoagie rolls or sub buns, split
- 1 tbsp oil or butter (for cooking)
- Salt and black pepper
Optional: arugula, shredded lettuce, or pickled peppers
Instructions
- Sauté the onions (or frozen mix):
- In a skillet over medium heat, add oil or butter. Sauté sliced onions (or frozen pepper-and-onion blend) for 6 to 10 minutes, until softened and slightly caramelized. Remove and set aside.
Cook the beef:
- In the same skillet over high heat, add a bit more oil if needed. Season beef with salt and pepper. Sear 2 to 3 minutes until browned and just cooked through. Turn off heat, sprinkle cheese over hot beef, and cover loosely to melt.
Toast the bread:
- Toast hoagie rolls under the broiler or in a dry skillet until golden brown.
Assemble:
- Spread horseradish cream on both sides of each roll. Layer in cheesy beef, then onions (or pepper blend), and add greens or pickled peppers if using. Press, slice, and serve hot.
Pro Tip:
Frozen pepper-and-onion blends are a great shortcut and usually cost less than $2 a bag. Sauté straight from frozen with a pinch of salt for a colorful, flavorful topping with no chopping required.
The Source: Chef Jeff Philbin provided this recepie.