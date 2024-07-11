Chevy Chase coming to Tampa for special 'Christmas Vacation' screening, live Q&A

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Chevy Chase is coming to Tampa this holiday season for a special screening and chat about his Christmas classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

The comedian and actor of Clark Griswold himself will be at the Straz Center on December 1 for the screening.

According to the Straz Center, Chase will share stories from behind the scenes of the classic film and what went into making the beloved movie.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Comedian Chevy Chase attends SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

He'll even be taking questions from the audience.

Tickets for the event start at $40. For more information, click here.