Woman arrested for DUI after leading Citrus Co. deputies on chase with open wine container in car

A 66-year-old woman was arrested in Citrus County for leading deputies on a chase while drunk after being involved in a hit-and-run, according to authorities.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, Brenda Jenkins, 66, is behind bars after leaving a trail of destruction on a high-speed chase with deputies who tried to pull her over for being involved in a hit-and-run - all while she was drunk.

Deputies stopped Jenkins on Monday night with an open wine container in her car and clocked her with a .251 blood alcohol content - over three times the legal limit in Florida. But that wasn't until she sideswiped a vehicle, struck another vehicle, and crashed into a crosswalk pole in Inverness.

CCSO reported deputies had suspected Jenkins of being involved in a hit-and-run incident stemming from a road rage altercation. But when deputies flashed their emergency lights, she sped off at speeds of up to 90 mph on Gulf to Lake Hwy (44).

She continued to drive erratically after speeding off, driving erratically and swerving in and out of traffic. After she struck a second vehicle near the intersection of West Main Street and North Pine Avenue in Inverness, she smashed into a crosswalk pole.

Despite deputies' requests, Jenkins refused to exit her car, claiming the crash was their fault, CCSO reported. During their interaction with her, deputies noticed she had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and a strong smell of alcohol on her breath.

Once they took her BAC, deputies arrested Jenkins. She was charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard for safety and 2 counts of DUI with property damage - leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

According to arrest records, her bond is set at $4,000.