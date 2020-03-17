Chicken causes $1,200 in damage at Ybor CBD shop

One of Ybor City's infamous chickens caused more than a thousand dollars in damage at a CBD shop.

The chicken walked into the Chillum CBD Dispensary and Glass Gallery in Ybor. When a worker tried to shoo it out, the bird went wild.

It's hard to see in the surveillance video above, but the chicken ended up knocking over and breaking several glass pipes, worth about $1,200.

"These are German pipes," owner Carlos Hermida explained. "When I order them, they usually take four months to get here. She broke a few of them."

Hermida says he'll have to foot the bill since there's no such thing as chicken insurance.