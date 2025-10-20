Expand / Collapse search

Child hit, killed running across Tampa street: FHP

Published  October 20, 2025 10:46am EDT
Tampa
The Brief

    • A 7-year-old girl is dead after troopers say she tried to run across the street with two other children on Sunday night. 
    • It happened at the intersection of North 56th Street and Society Park Blvd. shortly before 8 p.m.
    • An 11-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

TAMPA, Fla. - A 7-year-old girl is dead after troopers say she tried to run across the street with two other children on Sunday night in Tampa

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old Hialeah man was traveling southbound on North 56th Street shortly before 8 p.m.

Troopers say three children ran across the street at the intersection of Society Park Blvd. and were struck by his vehicle. 

An 11-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

A 7-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital where she died. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.  


 

