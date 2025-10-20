Child hit, killed running across Tampa street: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A 7-year-old girl is dead after troopers say she tried to run across the street with two other children on Sunday night in Tampa.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old Hialeah man was traveling southbound on North 56th Street shortly before 8 p.m.
Troopers say three children ran across the street at the intersection of Society Park Blvd. and were struck by his vehicle.
An 11-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A 7-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital where she died.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.