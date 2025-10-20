Child hit, killed running across Tampa street: FHP

The Brief A 7-year-old girl is dead after troopers say she tried to run across the street with two other children on Sunday night. It happened at the intersection of North 56th Street and Society Park Blvd. shortly before 8 p.m. An 11-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A 7-year-old girl is dead after troopers say she tried to run across the street with two other children on Sunday night in Tampa.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old Hialeah man was traveling southbound on North 56th Street shortly before 8 p.m.

Troopers say three children ran across the street at the intersection of Society Park Blvd. and were struck by his vehicle.

An 11-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 7-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.



