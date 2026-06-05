Citrus County highlights 19 free Narcan distribution sites for 'Revive Awareness Day'

The Brief Citrus County is celebrating "Revive Awareness Day," an effort to highlight Narcan distribution centers that are posted at county buildings. The 19 distribution sites offer free doses of Narcan, and are open for any member of the public to take. Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office say that while 21 people died of an overdose last year, 18 have already died this year.



Citrus County marked "Revive Awareness Day" on Friday by offering free Narcan doses and educational resources at the Lecanto Government Building to help combat overdose deaths.

The county is highlighting 19 distribution sites where doses of Narcan can be taken 24 hours a day for free, no questions asked.

The doses are placed in cabinets across the county, mostly at libraries and fire stations.

Citrus County health resources

What they're saying:

"We wanted people not to have that stigma, have to go in and ask, or have to pay for the product," Division Chief Jason Morgan of Citrus County EMS said. "They do sell it at pharmacies, and it does get very expensive. We wanted our community to have it available 24/7, no questions asked, and that they could easily come pick it up whenever they need it."

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office say that while 21 people died last year of an overdose in the county, 18 have already died this year.

Citrus County EMS says its highest-traffic Narcan distribution site, Station 7 on Rock Crusher Road in Crystal River, sees about eight doses taken every two weeks.

"It'll knock your socks off," Morgan said. "It's very gratifying to know that something this small that we can give out for free has that effect on people."

Pasco County recovery initiatives

Dig deeper:

Pasco County also has similar programs.

There is a vending machine at the All Ways Center in New Port Richey that offers free Narcan, fentanyl test strips and disposal bags.

Pasco County overdose cases

By the numbers:

In Pasco County, reported overdoses in April of this year were half of last year.

There were five fatal overdoses in April, a 44% decrease from March, thanks to Narcan.

"It should be like a fire extinguisher. It should [be] just as common as that," said Nathan Cantie of The Hope Shot, a recovery community in New Port Richey.