City of Miami Beach announces 8 p.m. curfew due to spring break crowds
article
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The City of Miami Beach announced an 8 p.m. curfew, starting on Saturday due to large spring break crowds.
The city's interim manager Raul Aguila "declared a state of emergency throughout the city in light of the Miami Beach Police Department's significant concerns relating to larger than expected spring break crowds," according to a news release.
The state of emergency details road closures, suspension of sidewalk cafe operations and delivery services only until 12 a.m. in highly-trafficked areas.
SEE THE FULL STATE OF EMERGENCY
RELATED: Spring breakers in Miami Beach force popular restaurant to close over safety concerns