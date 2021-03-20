Expand / Collapse search

City of Miami Beach announces 8 p.m. curfew due to spring break crowds

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 46 mins ago
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The City of Miami Beach announced an 8 p.m. curfew, starting on Saturday due to large spring break crowds.

The city's interim manager Raul Aguila "declared a state of emergency throughout the city in light of the Miami Beach Police Department's significant concerns relating to larger than expected spring break crowds," according to a news release.

The state of emergency details road closures, suspension of sidewalk cafe operations and delivery services only until 12 a.m. in highly-trafficked areas.

