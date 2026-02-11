Parrish man dies after tractor-trailer driver accused of trying to make illegal U-turn on I-75: Troopers

article

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 28-year-old Parrish man was driving a Toyota Corolla when the crash happened on the interstate near the Hillsborough - Manatee County line. The Citrus Springs man driving the tractor-trailer was arrested after the crash.

The backstory:

Troopers said northbound traffic on I-75 was moving slowly Monday afternoon because of an unrelated vehicle fire near the Sun City Center exit. That's when the driver of the tractor trailer, identified as Julio Dones Rosa, 45, of Citrus Springs, tried to make an illegal U-turn into the southbound lanes.

However, the tractor-trailer went into the path of and was struck by the Toyota Corolla, officials said.

The 28-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash, but FHP announced on Wednesday that he died from his injuries.

Rosa was not injured during the crash and was taken to jail on a reckless driving with serious injury charge, according to troopers.

What we don't know:

FHP has not confirmed whether Rosa is facing an upgraded charge after the Parrish man's death.