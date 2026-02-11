Florida ‘Granny Flat’ bill could expand backyard housing in Tampa Bay area

The Brief Florida senators unanimously approved a bill which would require cities and counties to allow accessory dwelling units on single-family lots. Supporters say ADU's could expand affordable housing, while critics raise concerns about parking and infrastructure strain. The bill now heads to the Florida House for consideration.



A Florida Senate bill unanimously approved last week would require cities and counties to allow accessory dwelling units in single-family neighborhoods, potentially expanding backyard housing throughout the Tampa Bay area.

What we know:

Supporters say the measure could help address Florida’s affordable housing shortage by creating smaller, lower-cost rental options.

Critics warn it could strain infrastructure and alter the character of quiet neighborhoods.

What they're saying:

In Seminole Heights, Jeremy Vanderloop has already built a two-story ADU in his backyard.

"Helps offset a bit of cost because of the rise of insurance and taxes," he said. "It’s also a blessing to the less fortunate."

READ: Pinellas leaders, developer opens affordable senior housing community in Largo: 'We celebrate stability'

Vanderloop originally built the 790-square-foot structure to help house his family members.

That changed when he met Kathy Williams, a widow from his church who was struggling to find an affordable place to live.

"She ended up becoming homeless six months after her husband died," he said. "She was born and raised in Seminole Heights."

Local perspective:

Williams says rising rent made it difficult to stay in the neighborhood she had called home for decades.

"I looked at multiple apartments but by the time you added your rent and all fees, I just couldn’t afford it," she said.

Eventually, Williams moved into Vanderloop’s backyard ADU.

She says moving into the smaller space gave her stability and helped her regain financial footing.

READ: Lakeland Habitat for Humanity launches 'legacy' home program for seniors to help prevent homelessness

"After going through the loss of my husband, I needed something where I felt comfort," she said.

Williams is now living in another granny flat in her brother’s backyard, at her childhood home, only a few doors down from Vanderloop’s house.

"After living here for two years, this helped me," she concluded. "I realized that I could live in this amount of space."

What's next:

The so-called "granny flat" bill is headed to the Florida House, where lawmakers will decide whether it ultimately reaches Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.