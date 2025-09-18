Citywide art campaign celebrates Tampa Bay Lightning's new season

The Brief The Tampa Bay Lightning is celebrating a new season and a new era at the rebranded Benchmark International Arena with a citywide public art campaign and sweepstakes. In partnership with Vinik Sports Group and Benchmark International, the team has installed six interactive, Lightning-themed benches across Tampa. Fans who visit, take a photo, and scan a QR code can enter the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes, with the grand prize being season tickets to all events at the arena for a full year.



The Tampa Bay Lightning are kicking off their 2025-26 season with a new name for their home venue and a citywide campaign that puts fans at the center of the celebration.

What we know:

To mark the arena’s rebranding to Benchmark International Arena, and the team’s first week of practice, the Lightning, along with Vinik Sports Group and Benchmark International, unveiled six custom-designed bench installations at landmark locations across Tampa.

Dubbed "Sit. Snap. Scan.," the interactive public art campaign allows fans to enter the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes, which runs from September 18-28.

The winner could take home a dream grand prize: two tickets to every Lightning game, concert, and event held at the new Benchmark International Arena for a year.

"They're big and they're blue and they are ripe for people to go sit on," said Andrea Murphy, Vice President of Marketing for the Lightning.

The backstory:

The launch of Benchmark International Arena signals a new chapter for Tampa’s entertainment landscape.

"The arena is where unforgettable moments happen," Steve Griggs, CEO of Vinik Sports Group, said in a statement. "This campaign is a fun way to kick off what’s coming."

The bench installations are located at:

Armature Works

Centro Ybor

Midtown Tampa

Sparkman Wharf

Water Street

Thunder Alley, outside the arena

Each bench is custom-designed to reflect Lightning spirit and offers a QR code that fans can scan to enter the sweepstakes.

Fans are encouraged to visit all six locations to increase their odds—submitting a photo at each site earns additional entries, up to six total.

The campaign also includes giveaways, Lightning alumni appearances, and local business pop-ups with swag like koozies, magnets, and megaphones.

What they're saying:

The celebrations come about a month after the arena’s sponsorship changed hands from Amalie to Benchmark International.

"It's not just the Lightning's arena, it is not our arena at Vinik Sports Group, it's the community arena, "Murphy said. "So coming together in partnership with Benchmark International, it was really important that we, as an organization, continue to live that through and this is just one of the examples of a way in which we're giving back."

Griggs emphasized that the arena’s rebranding is about more than sports.

"Whether it's hockey, concerts, or other events, this is where Tampa Bay comes together," Griggs’ statement read.

What's next:

The Lightning are hosting celebration events at each bench location through September 22. The first stop is at Armature Works on September 18 from 6–7:30 p.m., with others scheduled daily across Ybor, Midtown, and Water Street.

Additional prizes in the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes include:

Lightning Power Play Pack – Lightning game tickets + $100 merchandise + $100 food/beveridge credit

Benchmark Arena Passport – Event tickets + $150 food/bev credit

Welcome to the Neighborhood Pack – $225 in local restaurant gift cards

According to team officials, winners will be selected after the sweepstakes closes on September 28.

What you can do:

Fans can enter the sweepstakes now by clicking here.

Then head out to one of the six locations, take your photo on a bench, scan the code, and boost your chances to win, the team said.