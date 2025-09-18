3 arrested as nearly 60 slot machines, 6 fish tables and $20K seized from illegal gambling arcades in St. Pete

The Brief Agents have dismantled two illegal gambling arcades in St. Petersburg. Three people were arrested and agents seized 60 slot machines, 6 fish tables and $20K from the two illegal arcades. Florida law strictly regulates gambling, with slot machines permitted only in licensed gaming.



Two illegal arcades in St. Petersburg have been shut down.

St. Peterburg police, along with the Florida Gaming Control Commission, busted the illegal arcades on Sept. 16.

By the numbers:

Law enforcement officials say agents seized 30 slot machines, five fish tables (gambling video game tables) and $15,654 in cash.

Ghazwan Samaan and Anthony Jamel Abuead were arrested and charged with one count of possession of slot machines and one count of keeping a gambling house.

At the 49th Street Arcade, agents said they seized 29 illegal slot machines and one fish table, along with $4,266 in cash.

They arrested Angela D. Sutton and charged her with one count of possession of slot machines and one count of keeping a gambling house.

What they're saying:

"These coordinated operations demonstrate the FGCC's continued commitment to eliminating illegal gambling enterprises that undermine our regulated gaming industry and negatively impact Florida communities," said L. Carl Herold, Director of Gaming Enforcement. "Casinos and slot machines are only authorized in specific licensed facilities in Florida. Any other operation is unlawful, and we will pursue it vigorously."

"Thanks to the continued support of our state partners, we remain steadfast in our commitment to removing illegal gaming machines from our community," Chief of St. Petersburg Police Anthony Holloway said. "We will not allow these unlawful operations to undermine the safety and well-being of our residents."

Why you should care:

Florida law strictly regulates gambling, with slot machines permitted only in licensed gaming.

What you can do:

Click here to report suspected gambling activities to the Florida Gaming Control Commission.