Clearwater community garden hosts party for families with disabled children

The Garden of Ridvan in Clearwater is designed for residents to enjoy, as Ridvan in Arabic translates to paradise.

This weekend, Kamran Rouhani used the garden as a space to help cultivate something else in the community; healthy and happy children.

"Kids are very important to us at the Garden of Ridvan. They're precious," stated Rouhani. "We need to bring those opportunities to every child."

He hosted a garden party for families with disabled children. It was free of charge and featured food, games, magic and face painting. There was live music and activities for all the kids to enjoy.

The most important part is the "unity" in the community. Parents with disabled children met other parents who have gone through or are going through the same challenges.

"I want to encourage parents to take courage to take the next step," said Rouhani. "There are many funds that are available to help many kids that go through these physical limitations."

The garden gives an outdoor venue with a beautiful backdrop for this event. It is located at 2754 Sunset Point Road in Clearwater.

Everything on Saturday was free, but parents were asked to bring their own picnic blankets.

To learn more about the Garden of Ridvan, click here.

