Clearwater leaders delay vote on selling street to Church of Scientology

The Brief Clearwater City Council postponed voting on the sale of South Garden Avenue between Court Street and Franklin Street to the Church of Scientology. The church wants to close the street and build an auditorium. Dozens of residents spoke against the proposed sale during public comment.



After hours of heated debate and discussion, Clearwater City Council voted Thursday to postpone voting on the sale of a public street to the Church of Scientology for another month.

The city held a public hearing on selling South Garden Avenue between Court Street and Franklin Street to the Church of Scientology for $1.375 million. The church expressed to the city that it wants to close that street and build an auditorium there. But dozens of residents packed the council chambers arguing against the sale.

Dozens of people spoke during public comment about the proposed sale of a downtown Clearwater street to the Church of Scientology.

What they're saying:

Residents at the meeting voiced concerns about the church owning more property potentially contributing to the dwindling businesses downtown and vacant storefronts. Others brought up concerns of impacts to drivers and not having enough time for public feedback. The request for proposals for vacating and selling the street was open for 30 days.

"Our concerns are that the due diligence hasn’t been done we feel in giving other citizens and companies opportunities to bid on this piece of property," said Kelly Meyer, a Clearwater resident. "I think it was a shock that it was even something that would be available. It is a city street and it’s our public property that has parking spaces that generate income for the city."

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said he’s against the sale agreement and thinks the church could build their building on the lot they already have without needing the street.

The City of Clearwater is considering selling South Garden Avenue between Court Street and Franklin Street to the Church of Scientology for $1.375 million.

"I was willing to consider closing the street depending upon if they would offer terms that were favorable to the city of Clearwater. We’ve had a downtown that needs revitalized and if there are ways for them to help us revitalize it, then I was willing to consider those in exchange for closing the street. But those terms did not make it into the final agreement," said Rector. "We just want to make sure that whatever they’re developing there, at least I do, does not impact negatively all these other development activities that are going on in Clearwater. The future is bright. I just want to make sure that if we close the street, it wouldn’t negatively impact all these other things."

The other side:

Some residents during public comment expressed support for giving the church a fair shot, and they liked the potential events the auditorium could bring to the city.

There was also an alternate proposal submitted just hours before the deadline and the council meeting to turn that area into a memorial garden for African American burial grounds that were paved over.

What's next:

City council will now have to look through that proposal in more detail with their decision to postpone a vote for 30 days. The city expects to bring the topic back for discussion and a vote in May.

